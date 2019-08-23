A consultant working for the Town of Fountain Hills regarding an FAA study of air traffic flight paths over the East Valley told the Town Council Aug. 13 that he is working to build a coalition of communities with like interests on the issue.
Jack Lunsford, president of The Lunsford Group, said he believes that rather than speaking as a single voice, Fountain Hills should work with neighboring communities to achieve a common objective. He reported the first Regional Flight Path meeting was held Aug. 5 and included staff and/or contractor representatives from Fountain Hills, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, Paradise Valley, Salt River Pima Maricopa tribal community, Scottsdale and Phoenix Sky Harbor Aviation Department.
Lunsford said that meeting focused on an initial sharing of information and discussion of whether there could be a coalition formed with agreement among the parties.
That meeting resulted in an agreement to move forward and determine if there are other parties with an interest in participating in the coalition.
Lunsford told the council he met with members of the Arizona Congressional delegation in July and found they were generally up to speed on the situation and were supportive of a coalition effort. He said Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema showed a particular interest in the effort with McSally suggesting a possible delegation letter of support for a coalition position. Sinema, who has already been meeting with FAA officials regarding flight path issues, agreed that a coalition acting as a single voice would present a much stronger position.
Lunsford said Congressmen David Schweikert and Greg Stanton (former Phoenix mayor) both have experience working with the FAA in regard to flight path issues and appear willing to support a coalition position.
Additional members of the Arizona delegation were contacted to make them aware that a delegation letter regarding the coalition may be forthcoming.
Lunsford said there seems to be a consensus among the potential coalition that there is concern regarding the FAA’s proposed changes to the eastern flight paths (Next Gen), with a shared position in support of “Scottsdale’s Preferred Modification to FAA Concept 1.” It was noted that “Scottsdale’s Acceptable Modification to FAA Concept 1,” is specifically opposed by Fountain Hills.
An adoption of “status quo” flight paths, prior to Next Gen, is acceptable to Fountain Hills, but a preferred position is that air traffic arriving at Sky Harbor from the east be moved even farther east, beyond both the Fort McDowell and Salt River communities.
Lunsford told the council that a resolution to amended flight paths may take until the end of 2020 to complete.