The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of central Arizona including the Phoenix area and Fountain Hills through 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
Due to an abundance of moisture in the air rain and thunderstorms have the potential to produce up to an inch of rainfall locally.
Rapidly rising water is possible in the washes and wash street crossings in and around Fountain Hills.
The forecast is calling or up to a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday night with a 50 percent chance for Wednesday.