Fountain Hills Elks will honor the flag at a ceremony Sunday, June 14, on Flag Day.
The presentation begins at 6 p.m. at the lodge, 16766 E. Parkview Ave., Suite 102. The public is invited to the event.
The moving and educational story will be told through a display of eight of the nation’s flags. It begins with the People’s Flag of 1775 and ends with the current 50-star flag, adopted July 4, 1960.
The BPOE established National Flag Day in July 1908. The day is now a nationally observed. The observance is a celebration of the story of America and the symbol of country, life, liberty and promise.
Refreshments will be served following the event, which is appropriate for all ages.