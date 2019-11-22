A Christmas tree to honor first responders is being placed on the Avenue of the Fountains as part of the annual holiday decorations for the Town of Fountain Hills.
“The First Responders Christmas tree is a non-profit effort whose mission is to recognize the unselfish efforts of police, firefighters and paramedics who put themselves on the front lines of dangerous and traumatic situations every day on our behalf with little concern for personal safety,” said Lina Bellenir, spokesperson for the tribute committee. “No words seem adequate to express our admiration for these brave individuals who run towards danger to save lives.”
The First Responders Christmas Tree Committee determined that during the season of giving, a tree dedicated to first responders would be an appropriate, symbolic, heartwarming and respectful way to say thank you.
The 24-foot tree is considered the right height and the heart of town is the right location, according to the committee.
Bob Scarpetti, a committee member and retired Chicago Police detective, said this tribute is the first of its kind, as far as the committee was able to determine.
The effort is fully supported with the approval of the Town Council for placement on the public Avenue of the Fountains Plaza. It is made possible with donations from individuals wanting to show support for first responders. However, several businesses and corporations, benevolent groups and homeowners associations have also contributed to help meet and surpass the financial goals of making the First Responders Christmas Tree a reality.
“We want to thank our first responders and want to be there for them as they are for us,” said former Mayor Linda Kavanagh, whose husband, State Representative John Kavanagh, is a retired Port Authority of New York Police detective sergeant.
The official lighting of the First Responders Christmas Tree will take place with the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Stroll in the Glow on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.