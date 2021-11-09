The Fountain Hills High School Alumni Association is having itsfirst ever get-together on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The event will be a happy hour at All-American Grill and is open to all in-state alumni of Fountain Hills. Sof Wycklendt, the association’s founder, said her hope is to introduce alumni to each other before the holidays and in a smaller, intimate space.
Wycklendt has already heard back from alumni, and expects graduates from the ‘90s, 2000s and recent graduates to show. She believes a good attendance rate will bode well for future events.
Alumni can reach out for more information at fountainhillshighalumni@gmail.com, or on Instagram at fhhs.alumni.