council
DAVID HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY

The newly sworn Town Council has a busy agenda to consider at its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The agenda includes items requested by new members of the council including consideration of repealing portions of sign regulations approved by the council this past year. They are also discussing regulations related to community group residences, which includes residential sober living facilities. They are also discussing the practice of opening meetings with an invocation. This was done previously, but the practice fell aside during the pandemic when in-person meetings were limited.