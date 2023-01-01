The newly sworn Town Council has a busy agenda to consider at its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The agenda includes items requested by new members of the council including consideration of repealing portions of sign regulations approved by the council this past year. They are also discussing regulations related to community group residences, which includes residential sober living facilities. They are also discussing the practice of opening meetings with an invocation. This was done previously, but the practice fell aside during the pandemic when in-person meetings were limited.
The council is also to consider text amendments to the special use permit requirements related to indoor shooting ranges, as well as consider a SUP request for an indoor shooting range in the 17000 block of Shea Boulevard.
The agenda includes a request for a liquor license Series 18 Craft Distiller liquor license for Fata, LLC located in the 11000 block of Saguaro Boulevard.
There is a request for an extension of a SUP for a townhouse project in the 9000 block of Saguaro Boulevard.
The council is considering contract agreements with Play Space Design related to standard park maintenance. Also, separate agreements with Roadsafe Traffic Systems are being considered for temporary traffic control. One agreement is related to street department activity and the second is for special events.
There is a review of assignments for council members to town subcommittees and regional committees.
This article is based on a draft agenda proposal and is subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the meeting time. The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.