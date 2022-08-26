Name Change 1a.JPG

Since its first service on January 19, 1975, First Baptist Church has been a Fountain Hills pillar for almost 50 years. It’s time for a bit of a change, however, as church leadership has announced an impending name change to Cornerstone Family Church.

Pastor Tony Pierce said church leadership and the congregation are enthusiastic about the name change, which encapsulates the new vision statement of the church: Jesus, our foundation; family, our focus; the world, our mission.