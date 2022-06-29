It has been a hot and dry summer so far here in the Valley. With July 4th just around the corner, the Fountain Hills Rural Metro Firefighters want everyone to enjoy a safe and responsible holiday.
With all of the dry conditions in town, it is important to be very careful when using any type of fireworks, as just a spark can cause a fire, which could spread quickly. Keep in mind that all fireworks have the potential to cause a wildfire. While exploding airborne fireworks can be hazardous, so can sparklers, fountains, smoke bombs, and firecrackers. To stay safe this Independence Day, the Fire Department urges resident to follow some safety tips when using any type of fireworks, and always remember to never let young children use any type of fireworks.
*Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
*Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents may not realize that young children can suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 1200 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
*Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
*Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.
*Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
*Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.
*Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
*Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire. Use extra caution when choosing a location to use any consumer fireworks. There is a lot of dry vegetation around, and a spark could spell disaster.
The Fountain Hills Rural Metro Firefighters want everyone to have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday and remember to watch kids around water.