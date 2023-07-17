RV firewise after.jpg

More than a week after the fire had started hot spots in the interior of the Diamond Fire were still flaring up during the heat of the day. As long as the flare-ups remained within the footprint of the original blaze it is likely the fire is not a threat to area communities or properties, including the Verde Communities.

Verde residents who have taken it as a challenge to help protect the desert communities from wildfire reached out to their neighbors last week with information that has helped keep the Verdes wildfire safe for nearly 30 years. Eb Scheuing of Rio Verde and Diane Newcomb of Tonto Verde, the local Firewise coordinators issued a statement to residents.