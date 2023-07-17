More than a week after the fire had started hot spots in the interior of the Diamond Fire were still flaring up during the heat of the day. As long as the flare-ups remained within the footprint of the original blaze it is likely the fire is not a threat to area communities or properties, including the Verde Communities.
Verde residents who have taken it as a challenge to help protect the desert communities from wildfire reached out to their neighbors last week with information that has helped keep the Verdes wildfire safe for nearly 30 years. Eb Scheuing of Rio Verde and Diane Newcomb of Tonto Verde, the local Firewise coordinators issued a statement to residents.
“The Diamond Fire off Rio Verde Drive has been a sight to see for those of us still here in the Verdes. The news traveled fast and many residents, here and away, are asking what we can do to prevent a similar incident closer to or in our community. The answer has been here for many years, Firewise!” the statement reads.
Rio Verde and Tonto Verde are both Firewise Certified Communities. Each year they hold an Annual Verdes Community Firewise Day, where firefighters, emergency management personnel and community residents present the current information about how to protect homes and properties, systems that are used to fight fires and how residents can receive official communications in case of emergencies.
The date for the 2023 meeting is Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Rio Verde Community Center Multi-Purpose Room at 9 a.m. Everyone should mark their calendars and plan to attend the event.
Firewise was established by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) as a program to assist communities take steps to mitigate fire danger in wildland interface situations.
“To remain certified as a Firewise community, we are required to maintain our borders that were cleared as part of our initial certification. A small group of resident volunteers work two or three mornings a week from January through March to clear the border area on West 36 property, adjacent to Tonto Verde and the McDowell Mountain Park property, adjacent to Rio Verde.
“We don’t use large equipment to strip the ground but focus on reduction of the fuel load (plants and debris) and separation of plants to prevent them from feeding fire into other areas. If you are interested in joining the volunteers, please contact Diane Newcomb, dnewcomb1957@cox.net, your name can be added to the email list,” the statement said.
“Another requirement of recertification is reporting hours and dollars spent to maintain our community. This is captured by residents submitting copies of their landscaping bills or completing the Sweat Equity form. These can be submitted to the Community Association Office, attention: Eb Scheuing, Firewise Coordinator.”
Verde homes are generally stucco exteriors, gravel yards with pavers or concrete driveways, patios and sidewalks, all superior materials for fire resistance. The major risks of fire within the community come from fireplaces and electrical sources, with plants and trees creating fuel sources close to roofs and homes. A brochure about the Home Ignition Zones will be available at the RV Community Center, outside the RV library.
One more recent item of concern is electrically powered vehicles, scooters and bikes. They contain lithium batteries and care must be taken to service and charge them properly to avoid fires and explosions.
Finally, Verdes Wildfire Protection Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is administered by volunteers from Rio Verde and Tonto Verde. Contributions made by residents to Verdes Wildfire Protection, Inc. are deductible from Federal Income Tax under section 170 of the Code. Funds collected are used to support wildfire mitigation efforts in the Rio Verde Fire District. Donations can be dropped off at the HOA administrative offices or mailed to Verdes Wildfire Protection Inc, 18816 E. Four Peaks Blvd, Rio Verde AZ 85263. Donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes.