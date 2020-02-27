The Town Council approved a purchase agreement for the sale of the old Fire Station #2 on Saguaro Blvd. south of Shea Boulevard.
The town accepted a bid of $420,200 for the property.
Initially staff had established a minimum bid of $600,000 for the sale. However, they received only one bid at that time for $410,000 and rejected it as non-responsive. The minimum bid provision was eliminated and the sale was re-advertised.
The accepted bid came from Fountain Hills residents Jeff and Teri Larson.
The revenue from the sale will be placed in the town’s capital fund for future improvement projects.