A monsoon storm late Saturday night brought some rain to the area and would appear to have sparked a wildfire in the foothills east of Rio Verde.
As of mid-day Sunday there was no official information available concerning the fire. Due to the storm and remote location it would appear it was lightning caused.
Smoke visible from Fountain Hills and Rio Verde shows the fire in the Black Mesa area east of the Verde River.
Rainfall from the storm was scattered with the Maricopa County Flood Control monitoring sites showing as much as .39 inch at Asher Hills near Rio Verde. In Fountain Hills Fire Station #1 on Palisades Blvd. received just .04 inch, while barely a mile away at the SunRidge Canyon Dam there was .31-inch. That location in Fountain Hills has received .67-inch over the past week.