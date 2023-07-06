smoke

Smoke plume from Diamond Fire seen from Fountain Hills Tuesday afternoon.

The rising plume of smoke west of the Verde Communities on Tuesday, June 27, was somewhat reminiscent of the Rio Fire that threatened the communities in July 1995. While the Diamond Fire was pushed by gusty winds the Rio Fire exploded on gale force winds from the monsoon thunderstorm that ignited it.

Following the Diamond Fire last week the Rio Verde Community Association issued a statement regarding emergency preparedness. This information would apply equally to Tonto Verde and Trilogy at Verde River.