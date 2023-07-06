The rising plume of smoke west of the Verde Communities on Tuesday, June 27, was somewhat reminiscent of the Rio Fire that threatened the communities in July 1995. While the Diamond Fire was pushed by gusty winds the Rio Fire exploded on gale force winds from the monsoon thunderstorm that ignited it.
Following the Diamond Fire last week the Rio Verde Community Association issued a statement regarding emergency preparedness. This information would apply equally to Tonto Verde and Trilogy at Verde River.
In the event of an emergency in the Verdes, residents will be notified through the community emergency notification system (CENS). Visit ready.maricopa.gov/1755/CENS to register for notifications.
CENS will provide a recorded message regarding the emergency to landlines and cell phones of those registered. Cell phones will require the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) app to be downloaded. From the mobile device, go to maricopa.gov/5438/Wireless-Emergency-Alerts-WEA to download.
All Verde residents are encouraged to register their landlines and cell phones to receive emergency information.
Fires in the area generally have a small fuel load which includes grasses and bushes. These fuels are low to the ground and burn off quickly. The desert is not the topography or fire load that is seen in California fires and other states.
Surrounding the Verdes, the Firewise team under the direction of Diane Newcomb (Tonto), Eb Schueing (Rio) and the Rio Verde Fire District have cleared brush 15 to 30 feet away from the borders to mitigate any fire that may encroach on the community. The buffer helps to slow fire spread. For more information on Firewise USA Fire Causes & Risks visit nfpa.org.
If a fire approaches the community from the east or west, there would be access to surrounding fire department mutual aid partners to assist if needed. The Rio Verde Fire District has the resources needed to help protect the community.
Large-scale emergencies in the community are managed utilizing the Maricopa County Emergency Operations Plan, a framework for emergency responders and all county supporting agencies.
The Rio Verde Fire Department works with Maricopa County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) on all emergencies and evacuation plans. This is evident when the fire chief updates community leaders and residents on fire conditions during the fire.
The OEM can send out emergency alerts to all cell phones in the Verdes communities (similar to Amber Alerts). These alerts will inform residents of current emergency conditions and give direction if needed.
It would be unlikely that there would be a need to evacuate the community due to a wildfire. Evacuations would most likely take place, if needed, to the homes that border the community in the direction the fire is approaching. Residents should stay in their homes and wait for directions from the emergency alert systems.
Any evacuations would be directed by the Rio Verde Fire District, OEM and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. VerdeCares is also critical to the plan to help those who may have special needs or mobility issues.
There are generally three types of evacuation processes: shelter in place, local evacuation center, and out of the community evacuation. The emergency alert system will instruct residents on where to go and what to do. It is vital for all residents to take the time to download these apps and visit the websites to learn more.