A fire discovered about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, destroyed a home in the 14000 block of El Pueblo Boulevard in Fountain Hills.
Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Chief Dave Ott said the fire had a substantial start before it was discovered. He said the caller reporting the blaze believed they were looking a flames coming out of a two-story house, when in fact this was a single story structure.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to a well involved house. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within about 15 minutes to prevent spread to nearby homes. However, it took about 45 minutes to bring the flames under control, according to Ott.
No determination as to the cause of the fire was made, Ott said. The home was not occupied and was to be remodeled. A building permit had just been issued for work in the structure, and a neighbor reported a plumber had been at the house much of the day Tuesday.
Ott said the fire appeared to originate in the area of a bathroom.