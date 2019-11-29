An overnight fire destroyed a home in the 15000 block of Palomino Boulevard in Fountain Hills on Friday, Nov. 29.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at about 2 a.m. and found flames already through the roof.
Fire Chief Dave Ott said the residents of the home had already evacuated so the fire fight went defensive immediately due to the instability of the roof and to protect surrounding property.
The residents were awakened by smoke alarms, according to Ott.
All Fountain Hills fire units responded to the blaze, and they were assisted by mutual aid partners.