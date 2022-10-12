fire 1.jpg

The Town Council has directed staff to create a proposal along with a transition plan to implement an in-house fire department operated by the Town of Fountain Hills. Town Manager Grady Miller said staff would have a plan to the council in November for its consideration. If approved the action could end the Town’s half-century relationship with the Rural/Metro Corp.

David Pock, the Town’s CFO/Finance Director, presented the council with potential cost comparisons between maintaining a Rural/Metro contract and the Town operating the fire department itself. The first year the difference would be about $1.1 million more for the in-house operations. This would include some additional personnel and transition costs. The second year in Pock’s projection, the difference drops to about $400,000 more. Through FY30 the operation costs range to about $600,000 more per year for the Town to operate the department.