After initiating its annual fire ban on May 11, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department has now announced additional steps to protect park visitors and resources due to the extremely dry conditions.
Effective Monday, June 1, smoking in Maricopa County’s regional parks is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or at developed recreation sites such as parking lots and campsites. The restriction comes on the heels of increased wildfire activity throughout Maricopa County.
“Last week, we had wildfires in two of our regional parks and along the Maricopa Trail, which resulted in park visitor evacuations and damage to the parks. To better protect park visitors and lessen the chance of human-caused wildfires, we are adding smoking restrictions in our annual fire ban. Individuals who smoke in the designated areas are also being asked to please make sure all materials are fully extinguished before leaving the area,” said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department Director.
The usual restrictions, which include banning the use of all campfires, fire pits and the use of charcoal in grills or any other manner, are still in effect; however, it is acceptable to use gas/propane grills in designated areas. Violation of Park Rule R-113 may result in a citation. A date to lift the fire ban has not been established.
Eleven Maricopa County regional parks have been affected by the fire ban including McDowell Mountain Park adjacent to Fountain Hills. Other parks include Lake Pleasant Regional Park, White Tank Mountain Regional Park, Adobe Dam Regional Park, Buckeye Hills Regional Park, Estrella Mountain Regional Park, Hassayampa River Preserve, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Usery Mountain Regional Park, Cave Creek Regional Park, and Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area.
Anyone with questions may call the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department at 602-506-2930 or visit maricopacountyparks.net.
Private property
The conditions that present a dangerous fire situation are also a concern for local firefighters in the protection of residential property. Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Winters offered department advice to homeowners wanting to protect their property. Those living adjacent to wash property and along the town boundaries may be particularly vulnerable.
“After a wet start to the year, things have dried out considerably here in the desert,” Winters said. “Everything I have read points to a ‘normal’ monsoon this summer.
“As we head into the hottest months of the year, here are a few tips for homeowners to reduce the risk to their homes.”
*Clear leaves and other debris from gutters, eaves, porches and decks.
*Remove dead vegetation and other items from under a deck or porch, and within 10 feet of the house.
*Remove flammable materials (firewood stacks, propane tanks) within 30 feet of the home’s foundation and outbuildings, including garages and sheds. If it can catch fire, don’t let it touch the house, deck or porch.
*Wildfire can spread to trees. Prune trees so the lowest branches are six to eight feet from the ground.
*Keep lawns hydrated and maintained. If it is brown, cut it down to reduce fire intensity. Dry grass and shrubs are fuel for wildfire.
*Don’t let debris and lawn cuttings linger. Dispose of these items quickly to reduce fuel for fire.
*Inspect shingles or roof tiles. Replace or repair those that are loose or missing to prevent ember penetration.
For additional information regarding preparing homes for wildland fire visit firewise.org.