Fountain Hills Fire Department crews responded to a mountain rescue incident about mid-afternoon Friday, Oct. 22.
Emergency personnel were called to the trail access to McDowell Mountain Park off Desert Tortoise Trail in the Eagles Nest neighborhood.
Rescue personnel from Phoenix and Glendale fire departments as well as Phoenix Firebird were called to assist the local crews. There was one patient, who was not injured, according to fire officials.
In a separate unrelated incident reported Sunday, Oct. 24, a hiker was found dead on the Lost Dog Trail in the Scottsdale Sonoran Preserve.
The weather is turning friendly to hikers who want to hit the trails in and around Fountain Hills, the local Preserve, McDowell Mountain Regional Park and the Scottsdale Sonoran Preserve, but it is still warm enough to be concerned about heat exhaustion and other potential hazards on the trail.
People should avoid hiking alone but, if you do, let people know as specifically as possible where you are going and when you expect to return.
Take plenty of water. Normally a liter or more is recommended per person on a hike, not just a single small bottle. Also, when halfway through the water, it is halfway through the hike – turn around and head back.
Learn as much about the trail as possible so that if an emergency does occur, you can provide rescue personnel with as much information as possible about your location. Know the trailhead you started from, try to estimate how far from the trailhead you are and if you made any turns to other trails. The trails within the Fountain Hills McDowell Sonoran Preserve have trail markers to use for emergency location. Pay attention to those if you are out.
On trails close to the Valley, cell service is generally available to report an emergency. In the event help cannot be immediately contacted, carry something that would be visible from the air for those searching. A bright yellow or orange poncho is also great if it starts to rain.
Also, when hiking it is a good idea to carry basic first aid supplies and include tweezers or a comb to help remove unanticipated cactus barbs.
Enjoy the hike but be prepared.