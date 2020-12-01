The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department will lift its annual fire ban Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The lift allows park visitors to use campfires in designated fire rings and receptacles. The change affects all 11 of the county parks, including McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Officials remind visitors that vegetation in the parks is still extremely dry and care should be taken to keep a close eye on campfires.
“If wind conditions or other factors become a problem, park supervisors may issue a temporary fire ban to ensure park visitor and park resource safety,” Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Director R. J. Cardin said in a press release.
Cardin said visitors should have masks handy in case they need to visit the parks’ restrooms, are joining a ranger-led program or need to come in close contact with individuals who are not members of their immediate party.
For more information about the parks department, visit maricopacountyparks.net or call 602-506-2930.