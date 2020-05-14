The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department has initiated its annual fire ban effective Monday, May 11, 2020.
“Given the abundance of rain we’ve received this year, we had a beautiful wildflower season in the parks. As temperatures begin to rise, the parks are left with dangerous loads of dried-out brush on the ground that can ignite a wildfire with just a small spark. As a land manager, we believe implementing a fire ban at this time is the responsible thing to do to ensure visitor and park resource safety,” said R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Director.
A fire ban is initiated to limit the possibility of starting a brush fire, which could cause serious damage to the parks. The fire ban includes the use of campfires, fire pits, and charcoal grills; however, it is still acceptable to use gas/propane grills in designated areas such as the semi-developed and developed camping sites.
This season, campfires along the shoreline at Lake Pleasant Regional Park are included in the fire ban due to higher than usual water levels and dried brush along the shoreline. Violation of this park rule, Rule 113, may result in a citation.
It is also important to note that during this time of year, the National Weather Service often issues red flag warnings across central Arizona to alert land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildfire ignition.
While smoking in the parks is still permissible, it is discouraged due to the extremely dry conditions. If you must smoke, please be responsible and ensure that all cigarettes are properly extinguished and placed in trash receptacles. A date to lift the fire ban has not been identified and will be determined by the amount of rain Maricopa County receives during the monsoon season.
The following Maricopa County parks are affected by the fire ban include McDowell Mountain Park adjacent to Fountain Hills, as well as Adobe Dam Regional Park, Buckeye Hills Regional Park, Cave Creek Regional Park, Estrella Mountain Regional Park, Hassayampa River Preserve, Lake Pleasant Regional Park, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, Usery Mountain Regional Park, Vulture Mountains Recreation Area, and White Tank Mountain Regional Park.
Any questions regarding the fire ban can be directed to the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department at 602- 506-2930, or visit maricopacountyparks.net/.