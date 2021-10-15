The Town Council has approved the reauthorization of a capital improvement project that was to have been completed during the past fiscal year that ended on June 30.
The project is to install new fire alarm control panels at the Community Center and the Library/Museum at a cost of $101,505.
According to staff, the project was postponed due to materials and delivery delays as well as vendor staffing issues. The vendor, Climatec, LLC has agreed to hold the pricing originally set for the project. The amount includes a 10% owner’s allowance if additional funding is necessary.
The existing fire alarm panels for the facilities are more than 18 years old and most fire alarm panels have a manufacturer’s lifespan of 10 to 15 years. Staff has provided maintenance, repairs and service on the equipment to ensure compliance with applicable fire codes.
This project was identified as a high priority for the last fiscal year due to replacement parts becoming more costly and difficult to acquire due to the manufacturer no longer supporting the equipment.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the reauthorization along with any associated budget transfers.