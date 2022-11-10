Town Finance Director David Pock told the Town Council last week that Fiscal Year 2022 wrapped up in a positive fashion and things are looking good for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Pock reported that General Fund revenues for the past fiscal year, which ended June 30, exceeded budgeted expectations by $1.8 million. Also, General Fund expenditures were below budget by $5.7 million. That includes $4.2 million in savings from using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for public safety contracts.