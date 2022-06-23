Primary election day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, is just six weeks off and along with that comes a flurry of information residents might need to know as it relates to casting their ballot.
One key date approaching is the deadline for registering to vote in the primary. That deadline is Tuesday, July 5.
The following day, Wednesday, July 6, is the date that ballots will go in the mail for voters already on the early voting list. That same day, early vote centers will begin to open around the Valley, as well as locations for ballot drop boxes. The Maricopa County Elections website has location and hours of these sites. All registered voters in Maricopa County may use any vote center to cast their ballot.
The voting center in Fountain Hills is at the Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. That vote center does not open until Friday, July 22. The Community Center will be open for voting each day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sundays, through July 30. It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, and will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be an option to drop off early ballots at the Community Center location.
There will also be a ballot drop box inside Town Hall on the second floor by the reception desk. This drop box will be on site beginning on Wednesday, July 6, and is available during Town Hall operation hours, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Election Day it will be available 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. while polls are open.
Primary elections are party-driven, providing ballots to those registered with a designated party, Democrat, Libertarian and Republican. Voters who are registered Independent or not affiliated with a party designation may request a ballot to cast in the primary. They must choose one of the designated parties.
Also, this primary election includes the ballot for Fountain Hills Town Council. By law, municipal election candidates have no party designation. Voters may ask for a council-only or non-partisan ballot in which only those candidates are on the ballot. Also, unaffiliated voters can go to the voting centers at any time they are open and ask for whichever ballot they wish to cast.
Friday, July 22, is the last day for voters to make mail ballot requests. Ballots returned by mail must be in the mailbox by Tuesday, July 26.
Voter identification is required for those visiting the voting center to cast a ballot. To use a single identification at the polls it must be a photo ID as follows: valid Arizona driver license; Arizona issued ID card (non-driver); Tribal enrollment card; or valid ID issued by federal, state or local government.
There are also options where additional identification is needed (list two) and those include at least two of the following: voter ID, bank or credit union statement, property tax statement, Arizona vehicle insurance card, mail marked “official election material,” utility bill, Arizona vehicle registration and tribal or government ID without photo.
A valid U.S. Passport or a valid U.S. Military ID may be paired with identification from list two. A valid photo ID from list one where the address does not match voter information may be paired with identification from list two where the address information matches.
Voters who are not already on the Permanent Early Voting List may ask to have a ballot sent to a temporary mailing address by visiting Request.Maricopa.Vote or submit a written request through one of two options: Voters on the PEVL must contact the elections office directly and include voter’s full name, date of birth, residential address, temporary address and voter’s permission to mail their ballot to the temporary address.
The request may be made via phone to 602-506-1511; email at evreq@risc.maricopa.gov; fax to 480-360-3628; or mail the written request to Maricopa County Elections, Attn. Early Voting, 510 S. 3rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003.
Temporary mailing address requests can be submitted between 93 and 11 days prior to Election Day.