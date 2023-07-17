Dr. Norma Ford is presenting Fitness Fridays, a three-part series focused on the importance of fitness and how to implement more of it into our lives.
The final one-hour class is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.
Dr. Norma Ford is presenting Fitness Fridays, a three-part series focused on the importance of fitness and how to implement more of it into our lives.
The final one-hour class is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.
Her presentations are always popular, so register online or stop by the Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr., Monday through Friday to reserve a seat.
Dr. Ford has been providing pain relief, physical therapy and wellness to the community for over a decade and believes in an integrative approach to patient care. Dr. Ford provides one-on-one private sessions at The Healing Space.
This program is free for members and $5 for non-members. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
