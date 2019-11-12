Fountain Hills voters returned three incumbent directors to the Sanitary District board during the recent election. The Maricopa County Elections Department released final tallies from the Nov. 5 election on Friday afternoon, Nov. 8.
Current Vice Chairman Jerry Butler received the most votes with 4,938 (30%), long-time director Bob Thomson received 4,834 (29%) and Michael Maroon received 4,643 (28%). Challenger Bob Shelstrom recorded 1,997 votes (12%).
Butler, Thomson and Maroon issued a joint statement following the election in keeping with their joint campaign.
“We are glad the election is over and to those who voted for us, thank you. We also want to recognize and publicly thank our campaign committee Chair Paul Smith and Treasurer Jean Linzer,” the statement says.
“We promise to do our part to sustain the Sanitary District’s integrity and history of strong fiscal management that residents have come to expect since it began over 50 years ago.
“While the last 60 days brought attention to the board of directors that few people even knew existed, recognition for the district’s continual success should be directed to the District Manager Dana Trompke, and her staff who keep the complex system operating unnoticed 24/7/365.”
Shelstrom also released a statement to The Times.
“I thank the many Fountain Hills residents who voted for me for Director,” Shelstrom said. “I promise to continue encouraging district decisions to be made based on prudency over politics and patronage.
“I congratulate my opponents on a masterful campaign. I truly thank them for the lessons I learned from their example.”
According to the county tally there were 6,158 votes cast or about 34% of the registered voters in Fountain Hills. This was an all-mail election so there were no precinct breakdowns.
The Fountain Hills Sanitary District has a five-member board of directors who serve four-year terms.