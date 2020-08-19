In just a few days Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of special awards in eight categories.
The virtual Awards Gala is set for Friday, Aug. 21.
The Facebook event will feature a catered dinner, a costume contest and the awards ceremony. All from the comfort of attendees’ homes.
Hob Nob Catering is providing dinner. Meals can be picked up at EVIT, 17300 E. Calaveras, from 6 to 7 p.m. Chamber volunteers will put the meals, packaged in special containers and send revelers on their way. Guests will eat until the 8 p.m. awards ceremony.
The gala will feature a Kentucky Derby theme, which encourages people to dress in their finest derby finest – big hats, bow ties, pastel colors – to view the awards ceremony.
Awards will be presented in the following categories: Community Volunteer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Health Services award, Customer Service award, Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Person of the Year.
The following are the remaining nominees’ biographies. The Times ran the first group last week. Bios have been edited for length and clarity.
Young Professional of the Year
Josh and Karen Logan are owners of Guardian Training and Consulting. Karen was in law enforcement formerly, and Josh is currently in law enforcement. The couple has lived in Fountain Hills for almost five years. The are members of the Chamber of Commerce, and Karen recently was appointed to the board.
Cheryl Ferry, owner of The Lash and Beauty Lounge also is nominated for that award.
Health Services Award
Deborah Romano is owner of Fountain Hills Health Heartbeats. She is a certified nutrition and wellness consultant. She has been active in the Fountain Hills Community Garden, Friends in the Hills and is an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce. She was a winter visitor for five years prior to moving to the community four years ago.
Others nominated for this award include The Little White Tooth Pediatric Dentistry and Fountain Hills Internal Medicine and Pediatrics.
Customer Service Award
Stephanie Lochner is operations manager at Sami Fine Jewelry. She has been involved with the business in Love in the Hills and founded Halloween in the Hills. She has been in Fountain Hills for 18 years.
Josh and Karen Logan of Guardian Training and Consulting have also been nominated for the Customer Service Award, in addition to the Young Professional award.
Kim Robertson is with Neighborhood Property Owners’ Association (NPOA). She has been with the organization for 12 years. She has lived in Fountain Hills since 1987.
Glenn Roberts, founder of Finishing Touch Body Shop, also was nominated for the Customer Service Award. Roberts has been in Fountain Hills since 1980.
Business Person of the Year
Matthew Tilden is general manager of Finishing Touch Body Shop. He has worked for the company for 23 years.
Larry Webster is owner and president of HS3 General Contracting and Roof King. His company manages a non-profit for Bethany Mission Society in India and supports six other U.S. and global outreach organizations. He is a member of Four Peaks Rotary Club and Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. He has lived in Arizona since 1976.
Shawn White is attorney with Sternfels & White, PLLC. He has been involved with the Chamber of Commerce through the years, including serving as president. He also is active with Fountain Hills Community Foundation and Fountain Hills Theater. He also is involved in all kids’ sports, and coaches football and baseball for his two youngest sons. He has been in Fountain Hills since 2003.