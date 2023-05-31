town seal

The Town Council will hold a hearing and consider its final budget plan for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 when it meets on Tuesday, June 6. The total amount being considered is $43,057,708. Finance Director David Pock said adjustments were made from earlier projections due to the state calculated expenditure limitations that could not be exceeded.

The total includes a General Fund budget of $25,585,805; Special Revenue fund total, $9,643,912; debt service is $19,760; and the Capital Fund budget is $6,918,531. Internal service funds such as Facilities Reserve, Technology Replacement and Vehicle Replacement total $889,700.