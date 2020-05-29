Finalizing the town budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year will be the primary objective for the Town Council when it meets on Tuesday, June 2.
There will be a public hearing in conjunction with the budget vote. The council approved a tentative budget May 5, totaling $33,901,492. The General Fund, or operating budget, proposal is $19,259,000. A $1.7 million undesignated contingency has been included in the General Fund to provide additional budget authority should a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic allows for revenues not currently anticipated.
Final budgets for the Eagle Mountain Community Facilities District and the Cottonwoods Improvement District will be handled separately by the council, acting as board of directors for each of those entities.
Also, in conjunction with the budget, the council will consider adoption of a resolution approving budget implementation policy, organizational charts, pay plan for the fiscal year, schedule of authorized positions, updated job descriptions and the comprehensive fee schedule for the year.
The council will also canvass the special election results from Tuesday, May 19, related to the Daybreak referendum.
The proposed special use permit for the Fountain Hills Medical Center is on the council agenda with a request to continue the item until the council’s next session on June 16. This is consistent with Planning and Zoning Commission action.
The council will also consider authorizing the town manager to administratively approve a contract for emergency repairs to the Panorama Drive storm drain. This work is expected to begin while the council is in its summer recess. It will be brought back to the council for ratification in August.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, June 2, in council chambers at Town Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public subject to COVID-19 distancing restrictions.