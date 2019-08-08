There will be four candidates vying for three seats on the Sanitary District Board of Directors in the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election.
The field includes three incumbents, former chairman Bob Thomson, current Vice Chairman Jerry Butler and director Michael Maroon.
They will be challenged by Bob Shelstrom.
The district board met in a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7 to select by lot the order in which the names will appear on the ballot. They will be listed in this order: Thomson, Shelstrom, Maroon and Butler.
The election will be an all-mail ballot with ballots mailed for registered voters on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The registration deadline for this election is Monday, Oct. 7.
The Aug. 14 edition of The Times will have additional information on the candidates and campaign coverage for the election will begin in September.