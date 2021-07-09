Fountain Hills Young Community is hosting a “ladies night” Thursday, July 15.
The event will be held at Sami Fine Jewelry, 16704 E. Avenue of the Fountains, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, “The event is all about treating yourself while hanging with the gals from the FH Young Community.”
Vendors will be featured. They include Sami Fine Jewelry, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Vo Signature Spa, Beauty Box Boutique, wine samples through Boisset Collection Wines sponsored by Hurley & Lamey Real Estate and Fountain Hills Deli.
Event sponsors are Hurley & Lamey Real Estate, Sami Fine Jewelry and Unique Gifts, Dahir Tax & Accounting Firm, LLC, and Jessica Maiwald.