There have been recent incidents of scam letters being sent to businesses around Fountain Hills claiming to be collecting money for the Fountain Hills High School Athletic Department.
These fake letters use language that suggest the business owes money to the program and directs that the check for the donation be made out to a generic company with an out of state address. Any legitimate donation to the local athletic program would be made out to Fountain Hills Unified School District Athletics.
FHUSD Athletic Director, Willie Dudley, encourages anyone to contact him directly at 480-664-5539, if they feel they have received a fraudulent request for donations.