This is an updated version of an earlier story with additional information added.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board voted 4-0 to conduct a third-party evaluation of Superintendent Kelly Glass at a special session held Friday, Jan. 14.
The evaluation will not come at any additional cost to the district, as legal fees were prepaid to the Arizona Risk Retention Trust earlier this year. Board Vice-President Judy Rutkowski was absent at the special meeting.
According to Board Vice President Jill Reed, conflicting information has been provided to the board from Superintendent Glass and members of the community regarding concerns related to her duties at FHUSD. No specifics were provided during the meeting in regards to what those concerns/discrepancies are, but Reed noted that having a third party conduct an evaluation would provide an unbiased look into the situation.
Board President Nadya Jenkins agreed, saying having an outside entity take over such an evaluation is to the benefit of all parties involved.
The board also voted 4-0 to approve a reassignment for Glass, a common practice during a third-party evaluation to protect all parties involved.
In short, Glass will work from home while the evaluation is conducted. It was noted that duties may be assigned during this time, though they will be determined at a later date. In the meantime, Superintendent Glass is to remain available during district business hours in case she is needed.
While a timetable was not established for the evaluation, board member Dana Saar noted that this type of process can take up to a couple of months to conduct.
Jenkins said the Board was likely to hold another special session this week, though details were not available as of press time. Those interested can monitor governing board meeting files page at fountainhillsschools.org for up-to-date announcements on meetings.
The board’s next scheduled meeting will be a work study session scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26. A business meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public and will be held at the FHUSD Learning Center.