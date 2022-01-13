It was announced Thursday afternoon that a special meeting of the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board has been scheduled for this Friday, Jan. 14, at 3:30 p.m. to discuss possible assistance from a third party to evaluate the performance of Superintendent Kelly Glass.
The agenda is brief, hosting only two action items. The first item is consideration of a third-party evaluation of the superintendent's performance and, if approved, the board will then discuss the potential of superintendent re-assignment. Such a re-assignment is common with these types of evaluations, typically requiring the person in question to work from home while the evaluation is carried out.
An open call to the public is not on the agenda, but the public may watch a livestream of the meeting at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFi4DJMfq9f4ROvqRIUJLNQ.