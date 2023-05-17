School Board.JPG

The Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) Governing Board voted to put two items up for the General Election this November. Local voters will decide on a $25 million bond at a 15-year amortization rate, and the Board is also asking for the authority to sell/lease/exchange the Four Peaks building within a window of 20 years.

The motions both passed 3-2, with members Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid in opposition, and Lillian Acker, Dana Saar and Jill Reed in support. The Board voted to leave District-owned vacant land, the McDowell Mountain building and an override off the ballot this year, all unanimous decisions.