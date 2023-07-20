Falcon mascot.JPG

With the new school year fast approaching, staff around Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) are preparing their classrooms and buildings to welcome families next week.

Each school site will host “Falcon Fest” on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Students will meet their teachers, walk the campus, get their picture taken and learn about school clubs and activities, as well as local vendors, such as the Boys & Girls Club and Mathnasium.