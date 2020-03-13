Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen announced Friday afternoon that Fountain Hills Unified School District will open its doors to regular classes Monday, March 23. The District was on spring break this week and on Thursday, March 12, Governor Doug Ducey held a teleconference with school officials to discuss COVID-19 concerns.
According to Dr. Allen, the intent of the teleconference was to provide school officials with guidance concerning school operations and precautions. Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ was also on the call and did not recommend widespread closures of schools based on several factors.
First, it was explained that Arizona and Maricopa County currently have “minimal transmission” of the virus and closing schools may actually put children in contact with people in the community who have actually experienced exposure.
“Based on this information, FHUSD will keep all of our schools open on March 16 until and unless we receive updated guidance from the state or county health departments and government,” Allen said. “We believe strongly in ensuring the safety and welfare of the entire FHUSD community and will continue to monitor and follow all public health guidance knowing that the situation is changing daily. Updated communication will be provided on the district website (fhusd.org) and Facebook sites, emails to all staff and communitywide messages through Powerschool.”
Allen said that other activities to be determined once all staff returns from spring break include athletic events, facility use by outside groups and out-of-state extracurricular trips for students that have already been scheduled and paid for.
Additionally, Allen said the following precautions need to be emphasized for FHUSD students, staff and the community.
*Continue to promote proper hygiene with students and staff, including frequent and thorough hand washing; covering coughs and sneezes with tissue or the elbow; and refraining from touching the eyes, nose and mouth. If soap and water are not readily available, the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers is recommended.
*Any student or staff member who exhibits flu-like symptoms, specifically fever, cough or trouble breathing needs to stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours (district policy).
*Anyone who has recently traveled to a high risk area needs to self-isolate for 14 days.
*Frequently touched surfaces will continue to be cleaned and sanitized.
*All non-parent school volunteer activity will be suspended until further notice.
*Student field trips will be suspended until further notice.