Last Tuesday, Sept. 27, two of the five candidates for Fountain Hills Unified School District said at a forum that they do not support the District Additional Assistance Override and Bond proposal that would give over $25 million in funds to FHUSD.

The Fountain Hills Education Association hosted the forum and took a vote on candidates to publicly recommend on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Based on Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid’s opposition to the two proposals, the FHEA recommends Jennifer Amstutz-Guerrette, Lillian Acker and Tara Lamar for FHUSD Governing Board.