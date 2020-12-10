Fountain Hills Unified School District announced this week that it has partnered with Embry Women’s Health to provide free COVID-19 testing for the community. Testing is available for FHUSD staff and students, as well as members of the public.
This drive-through testing site is located in the Fountain Hills High School parking lot and is already open. The high school is located at 16100 E. Palisades Blvd. The site will be open Monday through Friday, 3 to 8 p.m., and throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.
Those interested in having a free test will need to make an appointment beforehand and can do so by visiting embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz. The Fountain Hills site is one of 40 currently running in the state and all testing is free, regardless of insurance. The current test turnaround time is listed at three to five days.