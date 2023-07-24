Starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center will accept ambulance services at its location at 9700 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills. According to a press release, this early response offers tremendous benefits in the treatment and care of patients and provides a seamless transition to emergency treatment.
“Patients can access the 911 system to call an ambulance, which can now bring them to our facility. We are thrilled to be able to accept this lifesaving transportation for patients in an emergency situation,” President and CEO of Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center, Dr. Meka Ezeume said.
The Fountain Hills Emergency Room is equipped with eight-bed private emergency rooms including a trauma bay and critical care rooms, 24 hr. private medical observation rooms and 24 hr. imaging services including CT, X-ray, ultrasound, immediate result laboratory along with a full medication panel including antivenom and lytics for acute stroke and heart attacks.
The ER is staffed with board-certified physicians, ER nurses, techs and imaging technicians. The ER accepts all insurance at in-network benefits for emergency services and does not balance bill patients. All commercial insurance is required by federal law to process emergency visit claims at in-network rates regardless of facility network status with the insurance company.