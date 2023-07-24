FHMC

Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center will accept ambulance services beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center will accept ambulance services at its location at 9700 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills. According to a press release, this early response offers tremendous benefits in the treatment and care of patients and provides a seamless transition to emergency treatment.

“Patients can access the 911 system to call an ambulance, which can now bring them to our facility. We are thrilled to be able to accept this lifesaving transportation for patients in an emergency situation,” President and CEO of Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center, Dr. Meka Ezeume said.