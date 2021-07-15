Fountain Hills residents who are still in need of a COVID vaccination now have the option of visiting the clinic at the Fountain Hills Medical Center on Saguaro Blvd. at Trevino Drive. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both available.
Residents are encouraged to get the vaccine to help suppress the spread of the virus. Arizona currently has 48.8 percent of adults vaccinated, well below the goal for numbers immunized.
While the clinic is there to serve the medical needs of the community, its operations are not to be confused with the emergency room which can handle trauma emergencies as well as more severe medical conditions.
The clinic is serving patients for primary care and walk-in services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is separate from the emergency room at the FHMC, which is operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The clinic is taking walk-in patients with minor injuries or ailments, including children and adults. People can also call for an appointment and establish a relationship with a primary care physician. Appointments can be scheduled on the website at FHMCAZ.com.
The clinic is currently seeing about 15 patients daily and is in the process of expanding staff as the facility becomes busier, according to Dr. Oluchi Ezeume, DNP, Chief Nursing Officer for the medical center. She is seeing patients at the clinic along with Dr. Meva Ezeume, M.D. Clinic Director and president of Fountain Hills Medical Center and Paula Neiswonger, FNP.
Oluchi Ezeume said the clinic is seeing double the number of patients originally projected since the clinic opened in April. She said they are making the adjustments needed to address the patient load.
“We have saved lives and made an impact in the community,” Ezeume said. “We have received a lot of positive feedback in general.”
Dr. Oluchi Ezeume has a Doctor of Nursing degree from Arizona State University. Her current title is Lead Nurse Practitioner and CNO Fountain Hill Medical Center at Fountain Hills Medical Center. She has extensive experience as an Emergency Room and Primary Care nurse practitioner.
Neiswonger worked as an RN for 17 years, with experience in ER, labor and delivery, and high risk antenatal care. She received a master’s in nursing, becoming an NP in 2019. She enjoys caring for people and learning and challenging herself continuously in the Family Primary Care setting.