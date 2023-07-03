FHMC 1.JPG

Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center has announced it is now in-network with HealthSmart, one of the largest third-party administrators in the country and the premier health insurance provider for Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

Fountain Hills Emergency Room Medical Center is the only physician-operated 24-hour freestanding emergency department in the Fort McDowell/Fountain Hills area. Emergencies can happen anytime of the day or night. In many cases, starting the initial treatment as soon as possible is of utmost importance. Having a full-service emergency room, close to home, will shorten the time to start treatment. Patients will also have less wait times in the ER.