Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center has announced it is now in-network with HealthSmart, one of the largest third-party administrators in the country and the premier health insurance provider for Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
Fountain Hills Emergency Room Medical Center is the only physician-operated 24-hour freestanding emergency department in the Fort McDowell/Fountain Hills area. Emergencies can happen anytime of the day or night. In many cases, starting the initial treatment as soon as possible is of utmost importance. Having a full-service emergency room, close to home, will shorten the time to start treatment. Patients will also have less wait times in the ER.
The emergency department is equipped with 24-hour medical observation beds/rooms, 24-hour imaging services, including CT, X-ray, ultrasound and echocardiogram capabilities along with a 24/7 pharmacy and laboratory. The ER also offers Telemedicine services for patients that need remote medical advice.
“We are thrilled to be in-network with HealthSmart. The residents of Fort McDowell can now come to the facility without concern of being penalized for being out-of-network. We operate as a true community emergency room and take care of patients of all age groups that seek medical care in our facility” said Dr. Meka Ezeume, President and CEO of the Fountain Hills Emergency Room and Medical Center.