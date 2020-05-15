For the third year in a row Fountain Hills High School was recognized by the U.S News and World Report publication as one of the best high schools in Arizona.
Along with being ranked as the 29th best high school in the state, FHHS also received the “Best and National” ranking from U.S News.
According to Fountain Hills High School Principal Cain Jagodzinski, these latest honors are another example of how much the high school has grown in recent years.
“It feels great (to receive this ranking) because, when you look at just the comprehensive public high schools in Arizona, and there around 200, it is amazing to be ranked so high,” Jagodzinski said.
“Our students and staff have worked so hard and have had great growth recently…Two years in a row receiving an ‘A’ rating from the ADE, selected for an A+ visit by the Arizona Educational Foundation (we will complete this visit in September), top ranking in US News and World Report in 2019 and 2020, and amazing AzMERIT score growth over the past four years.”