The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board authorized Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski to move forward with the plan to replace the high school field at the last Board meeting on Wednesday, March 8.
Jagodzinski recommended AstroTurf for the project, and he provided the Board pricing from three other companies: Hellas Construction, FieldTurf and Shaw Sports Turf. All three companies would have charged over $600,000 for the project while AstroTurf will honor a past warranty agreement and charge $525,000.
At the last Board meeting, members authorized Jagodzinski to finalize a potential agreement with AstroTurf. Jagodzinski negotiated a new 10-year warranty agreement, as well as a 10-year annual Rhino maintenance package, and he brought the agreements back to the Board for approval.
There was confusion and a discrepancy over the warranty agreement when the field was installed in 2014. AstroTurf bought out Nationwide Turf, the installer in 2014, and Board President Jill Reed said she had to find documentation of the 10-year warranty herself.
According to Reed, she is the only Board member still active from 2014, and she has worked with four financial directors and six superintendents in the nine years since then.
“Just like any business, [a] change in staff is no excuse for not having your paperwork in order,” Reed said. “But I appreciate the perseverance of this community and the staff and making sure our kids are going to have a field next year.”
There were many hours put in behind the scenes by staff and volunteers to get the new field ready for next year, and students at Fountain Hills High School will benefit from their work.