The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board authorized Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski to move forward with the plan to replace the high school field at the last Board meeting on Wednesday, March 8.

Jagodzinski recommended AstroTurf for the project, and he provided the Board pricing from three other companies: Hellas Construction, FieldTurf and Shaw Sports Turf. All three companies would have charged over $600,000 for the project while AstroTurf will honor a past warranty agreement and charge $525,000.