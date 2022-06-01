The day had finally come. Last Friday evening, May 27, Fountain Hills High School seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas before celebrating under a sky lit up by fireworks. Keynote speakers would talk about the challenges the seniors overcame individually and collectively in their time with Fountain Hills Unified School District, but first, the class of 2022 had to overcome an awkward silence.
Former Fountain Hills High School counselor and FHHS 2002 graduate Jason Henslin began the commencement ceremony by inviting FHHS principal Chris Hartmann to give opening remarks. Hartmann gave a brief congratulations and welcome before asking everyone to stand for the National Anthem.
The anthem never came through the loudspeakers, and acting quickly to not lose people’s attention, Hartmann started singing through the microphone and got the seniors and crowd to join in.
Friends, family, and community members were already in high spirits for the graduating seniors, and the technical difficulties and ensuing sing along brought along laughter and more joy. After his performance, Hartmann was happy to hand the microphone off to Student Body President Grace Clark and Senior Class President Ruby Xia.
Clark started by addressing her classmates. She talked about the next chapter they are all about to embark on and the fear that comes with it. She reminded her class that they have already accomplished so much they might not have thought they could’ve. For instance, they were all sitting at the Fountain Park amphitheater waiting to receive their diplomas.
“I always like to remember, if I’m struggling with something now, it’ll probably be irrelevant a year from now,” Clark said. “That doesn’t mean that nothing matters, but it does mean bad feelings don’t last.”
Xia would address her fellow seniors in her salutatorian speech, but she did announce the senior gift and present the silver falcon award. The class of ’22 is donating $1000 to be split between the art and music departments, and Jamie Sunshine was awarded the silver falcon award.
Sunshine, or ‘Sunny’, is a fan favorite teacher among the students at Fountain Hills High School. He shared four rules with seniors mixed in with several references to pop culture and horror movies.
Sunshine’s first rule is knowledge is power, followed by learn from your mistakes.
“Every mistake is what made you who you are now,” Sunshine said. “Every step forward, no matter how small, is a step towards your goals and dreams. Adults in your life may go out of their way to clear away those rocks that might trip you up. If that’s the case, you’re not growing. You’re not learning. Without conflict, without obstacles, there’s no character development.”
Sunshine’s last two rules were knowing your worth, and the way you treat other people matters. He told the seniors not to look for excuses, and “to thine own self be true.”
After Sunshine, assistant Principal Kane announced tier awards and recognized students who have been with FHUSD for their entire educational career. This was followed by valedictorian Tyler Ludwig, who shared the story of the USS Johnston. In 1944, the Johnston was sunk after engaging and fending off a Japanese fleet that included their largest battleship, the Yamato.
“Remember that any challenge, no matter the size can be conquered,” Ludwig said. “Face each obstacle, as large as the Yamato with the resolve of the Johnston. Choose your destiny, strike like lightning, and let the winds carry you forth.”
Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Vice President Paul Russell and Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey delivered the commencement address and the farewell address. They each congratulated the Falcons one last time before they received their diplomas, and they thanked them for representing the community so well.
“Thank you so much for making sure your alma mater stands out in academics and in sports and the arts,” Dickey said. “Through your volunteer service and your work ethic, your presence contributed to making the high school an anchor in Fountain Hills. You can proudly say you’ll always be a Falcon. May you always feel at home, here or wherever you go, warmly accepted and part of the larger community. Congratulations to you, class of 2022.”