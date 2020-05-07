Fountain Hills Civic and Cultural Association is postponing its annual meeting until this fall.
The FHCCA usually holds its general membership meeting in May. With restrictions still in place due to COVID-19, the board decided to wait until later in the year instead of trying to hold a virtual meeting.
A financial review is required by the organization’s bylaws. The review committee includes Mary Keen, Jeff Esposito and Sandy Goodall. The review will take place prior to the submission of the 990 reports to the IRS.
Despite a number of events having to be cancelled, FHCCA has held three major events online. The Virtual Dark Sky Festival was held in March. The annual Easter Sunrise Service was prerecorded and made available Easter Day, April 12. A celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day was held virtually on April 22. All three of the events are online. Visit ilovefountainhills.org for more information.
Other changes are coming to the organization. Carol Coates, who has organized In-Home Concerts for many years, is stepping down. Sharon Vandenberg will work alongside Coates for the 2021 season, then will take over completely for the 2022 year.
Additionally, Jean Linzer, who has handled ticket sales and marketing for In-Home Concerts also is leaving her position. The organization is looking for someone to replace her who could start working with her in the 2021 season. The job description indicates Linzer’s replacement should be organized and energetic.
Allen Fossenkemper is seeking a replacement for director of the Munch and Music series. Fossenkemper said he is looking for someone who has a passion for bringing high quality musicians to Fountain Hills for midday concerts at the Community Center. His replacement would be responsible for set-up and tear-down of each concert, marking the program and events and serving on the FHCCA board.
FHCCA also named Tom Lindsey to the board of directors, representing the Leadership Academy. Lindsey is a principal in Fountain Hills Toastmasters.