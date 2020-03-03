On Monday, March 2, Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 62-year-old Gary Wayne Nash at his place of business in Fountain Hills on charges of sexual assault and medical practice without a license.
Nash is accused of sexually assaulting several adult female victims on multiple occasions from 2013 to 2020 using deception under the guise of a licensed and trained practitioner in holistic, homeopathic, and massage therapy. Inquiries with Arizona Statutory licensing agencies for massage therapy, homeopathic or other medical practices concluded that Gary Wayne Nash never had nor applied for credentials or licensing to practice modalities regulated under Arizona Statutes.
Victims sought these treatments at Nash’s business in Fountain Hills called Fountains of Youth Renewal Center located at 16718 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Suite #100.
According to a release from MCSO, during treatments Nash would perform what were described as unorthodox treatment methods on the patients under the guise they were needed for healing, escalating into criminal sexual behavior.
“The confidentiality and trust expected in a doctor/patient relationship was the tactic this criminal used to abuse victims in their vulnerable state,” Sheriff Penzone said. “This guise in portraying himself as a legitimate medical provider is a disturbing and disgusting predatory abuse.”
Nash was arrested and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into 4th Avenue Jail and faces the following charges:
*12 Counts of Sexual Assault – Felony 5
*18 Counts of Sexual Assault – Felony 2
*Six Counts of Medical Practice without a License – Felony 5
*Four Counts of Fraudulent Schemes - Artifices – Felony 2.