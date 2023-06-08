FHMC 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills Medical Center (FHMC) filed a federal complaint against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) alleging that the carrier owes FHMC more than $14 million in unpaid claims and is in violation of federal and state patient protection laws.

The complaint, filed on May 18 in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, lists 18 total counts against the carrier, claiming that the BCBSAZ knowingly made direct claim payments to patients rather than the emergency center, creating an “antagonistic relationship” between the facility and its patients.