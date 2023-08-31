Medicare

Vickie Bouffard will discuss all things Medicare at the Fountain Hills Library on Monday, Sept. 18. (Submitted photo)

The month of October marks the beginning of spooky season, NBA basketball and most importantly, the start of Medicare Open Enrollment that occurs each year from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

At this time, those turning 65 or older may have a new item on their to-do list and Vickie Bouffard, a Farmers Insurance agency owner and Medicare health plan advisor wants to break down the facts vs. fiction of Medicare and answer questions that participants may have about enrolling and obtaining federal health insurance benefits.