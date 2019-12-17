The Town of Fountain Hills has a busy schedule of holiday activities planned for residents.
The Holiday Train display is back at the Community Center through Friday, Dec. 27.
Members of the Fountain Hills Rotary Club will host the train display and be on hand Monday through Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Dec. 23, 26 and 27 the hours are 1 to 5 p.m. The Community Center is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The kids can “Build Your Own Gingerbread House” today, Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center. There is a $15 charge.
Parents who need a holiday night out can leave the kids at the Community Center for fun and games on Friday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. There is an $18 charge for this activity.
Elfie’s Playground Palooza is Saturday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the opening of new playgrounds at Four Peaks Park. This is a free event.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with fun and games at the Community Center from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (note 12 hours early).