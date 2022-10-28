Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 48th year of the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts, scheduled to take place in downtown Fountain Hills Nov. 11-13.
The festival is one of the largest arts and crafts events in the southwest and has gained status as one the most important and prestigious shows for artists in this region. The Fountain Festival is three days of hundreds of global artists and artisans exhibiting work in every medium. Over 200,000 people attend each year.
The Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts is a juried art show, attracting some of the best artists and craftspeople showing their work. Since competition brings out the best in artists, it benefits all attending and features unique, one-of-a-kind works of art, according to the announcement.
HiRoad is the presenting sponsor of the Fall Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. HiRoad is a behavior-based auto insurance company and is bringing its “Road Trip for Good” to the event to help spread its “do-good” mission. Festivalgoers are invited to play a memory game, where each match they make scores a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network. Visit HiRoad.com for more information.
In addition, the Arizona Office of Tourism and Town of Fountains Hills are official sponsors of the festival. The show will take place along Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard along Fountain Park. New this year is an addition onto the eastern portion of Park View Avenue.
For more information, contact Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce at 480-837-1654 or visit fhchamber.com.