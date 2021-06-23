Parents and other adults are invited to attend a presentation Thursday night, June 24, discussing the dangers of fentanyl and the increase of statewide drug overdoses.
The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. the Fountain HIlls Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
Mike Scharnow of the Fountain Hills Drug Coalition will give the presentation.
“We have teamed up with other coalitions around the state to alert our communities about counterfeit pills being laced with fentanyl,” Scharnow said. “Parents of middle and high school students are particularly invited to attend and learn more about what they can do to prevent more tragedies.
“The idea here is to stop drug use before it begins.”
Illicit fentanyl is often being laced into counterfeit pills designed to look like legitimate prescription painkillers. A tiny amount of the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl can be lethal.
The presentation will cover such topics as what to look for with regard to opioid usage, the reasons behind substance use, new ways of obtaining drugs, overdose signs, the use of Naloxone and tips for seeking treatment.
“The main message is that parents need to keep the channels of communication open with their pre-teens and teens,” Scharnow added. “There are tools available to help parents and caregivers.
“This past year has been difficult for young people regarding their mental health and abilities to cope with stress and anxiety. There are ways to help with this.”
Doses of Narcan, a nasal spray which can be administered by anyone to combat an opioid drug overdose, will be available free of charge during the meeting.
Scharnow is also a member of the Town Council and has been on the coalition board for the past 11 years.
Refreshments will be available.
Questions can be referred to Scharnow at 480-226-6524 or visit fhcoalition.org.